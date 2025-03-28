Edo PDP condemns killing of seven in Uromi, blames Okpebholo

Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Thursday’s killing and burning of seven people in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area by an angry mob.

A statement issued on Friday by the Chairman of Edo PDP Caretaker Committee, Anthony Aziegbemi, alleged that the mob was led by the newly reorganised state vigilante operatives of Governor Monday Okpebholo’s administration.

The statement said, “Having suffered repeated killings, abductions, and rape of their women, children, and men in the past few months, the indigenes of the state have become paranoid due to the lack of intervention by the state governor and the security apparatus and out of frustration, have now resorted to extrajudicial killings.

“Also, it is necessary to state that citizens often mirror the character of the government with authority over them. Having sensed that Okpebholo’s government does not follow the established rule of law, or obey court judgements, the tendency is there for the civil population to mirror such behaviour.

“With seven people burnt alive in just one day and several other killings numbering over 100 in the past few months, the PDP is therefore calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make the necessary call and declare a state of emergency in Edo State as the mayhem currently ongoing in Edo far exceeds the skirmishes that happened in Rivers State, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency there.

“We sympathise with the families of the victims of these unfortunate and mindless killings and pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“For emphasis, we want to restate that kidnapping, killing, maiming, and other violent crimes have now become a daily occurrence in Edo under the Okpebholo administration, claiming no fewer than 100 lives in the last few months. Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District, Comr. Adams Oshiomhole, had to take to the floor of the Senate to raise the alarm that the State was under siege. The crisis by far surpasses the skirmishes that took place in Rivers State, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency.”

The party said the area has been deserted since the incident occurred due to fear of reprisal attacks.

“Therefore, for the safety of our people and to put an end to these mindless killings, raping, abductions, and destruction of property in Edo, we believe it is appropriate for the President to declare a state of emergency in Edo State as a matter of urgency,” the statement said.

“We have repeatedly warned that Okpebholo has displayed a clear lack of competence in handling the state’s affairs. Since assuming office, he has done practically nothing except hop from one project site of the previous administration to another, trying to undo the good work carried out by the previous PDP administration, instead of focusing on governance, developing a plan, and implementing same for the progress and prosperity of the State and its people.

“As part of his futile efforts to undo the good work of the previous PDP government, he has disorganized the security network, abandoned the surveillance system with cameras, and other nuanced systems put in place to tackle crime and criminality, leaving the State in chaos. Unfortunately, Okpebholo is only obsessed with politics, thereby abandoning governance and the welfare and security of the people, which is his primary responsibility.

“These are needless deaths, far too many and we call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take immediate action to prevent further loss of lives and ensure the safety and security of Edo State and its people,” the statement added.