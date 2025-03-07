Edo PDP, AAU differ on Okpebholo’s N500m monthly subvention payment

Governor Monday Okpebholo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP and the management of the Ambrose Alli University (AU), Ekpoma on Friday differed on the N500 million monthly subvention to the school as the party alleged that since Governor Monday Okpebholo promised to increase the subvention from N45 million to N500 million November last year, a dime has not been released.

The party also alleged that workers of the university were being owed salaries contrary to Okpebholo’s promise to pay them regularly.

This position of the PDP was contained in a press statement issued by the Publicity Secretary, PDP Caretaker Committee where he said “For the third consecutive month, Senator Monday Okpebebholo has failed to redeem his N500m monthly subvention pledge to the State-owned varsity, Ambrose Alli University (AAU).

“Senator Okpebholo had opposed the restructuring of AAU by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, which aimed at ensuring the university’s financial self-sufficiency and long-term sustainability, and in a desperate bid to score cheap political points, promised a N500 million monthly subvention to the institution.

“However, three months after Okpebholo’s grandstanding, not a single kobo has been disbursed to the university as subvention.

“We are also aware that, as of today, March 7th, 2025, the staff and management of the state-owned university have not been paid their February salaries.”

Denying the allegation, the management of AAU through its Principal Assistant Registrar and Head of Information and Public Relations, Otunba Mike Aladenika said “There’s no truth in the author’s claims. One would expect the author to have sought information from relevant government agencies, utilizing the Freedom of Information Act.

“Governor Okpebholo’s administration has kept its promise regarding the N500 million monthly subvention. Despite the pronouncement being made mid-November 2025, the Governor ensured full payment for that month. Since then, the University has consistently received the monthly subvention.

“We’ve been paid up to date, with no outstanding salaries. The February salary was paid today, March 7. The delay was due to technical issues, now resolved.”

“It is also pertinent to note that, contrary to the author’s views, the recall of sacked and victimized staff was done in good faith to correct past injustices at the University. Notably, none of the staff members reinstated were accused, tried, and found guilty of ‘sex for marks.’