Edo mob: Police debunk reprisal attack on Igbo passengers in Kano

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Aftermath of the Edo mob and killings of 16 northern travellers, the Kano State Police Command has debunked news making rounds of a reprisal attack on an 18-seater bus carrying Igbo passengers in Kano.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna who was reacting to the news going viral on social media, described it as false.

SP Haruna said the command has commenced an investigation to apprehend masterminds and sources behind the fake news.

“The Kano State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the viral news circulating on social media regarding an attack on an 18-seater bus carrying Igbo passengers in Kano is entirely false and misleading.

“We urge members of the public to disregard this fake news and refrain from spreading unverified information, misinformation, and hate speeches that can cause harm, panic, and unrest in the community.

“We have commenced an investigation into the source of this fake news and will take necessary actions to bring those responsible to justice.

“The Kano State Police Command is committed to maintaining law and order in the state and ensuring the safety and security of all residents, regardless of their ethnic or religious backgrounds.

“We appeal to the public to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or individuals spreading false information to the nearest police station or through our emergency numbers.

“Let us work together to maintain peace, harmony, and security in Kano State,” SP Haruna however stated.