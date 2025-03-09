EDO: Kidnappers of Catholic priest, seminarian demand N200m, gang members’ release

By Ozioruva Aliu

The kidnappers of a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Philip Ekeli, and a seminarian, Peter Andrew, have demanded N200 million, release of two of their gang members and a gun before they would release their victims, Sunday Vanguard has learnt.

The clerics were kidnapped on Monday night at the St Peter Catholic Church, Ivukwa in Etsuko East local government area of Edo State.

Though the Catholic Church has yet to react to this latest information, a resident of the community who wanted to remain anonymous said: “I just confirmed from the village that the kidnappers have opened communication but they are demanding N200 million, a gun and release of two of their gang members.

“You know one of their members was killed during the incident and another escaped into the bush with injuries, that is the situation for now.”

But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, said he was not aware of such development, adding: “In situations like this, there are bound to be all manner of insinuations. Somebody even called me yesterday to say that he read that they have even killed the priest but for now, I am not aware of this development.”