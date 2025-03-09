Edo: How multiple cases may stall return of suspended council chairmen

•Lawmakers divided over continued suspension

By Ozioruva Aliu

ON February 17, the two months suspension slammed on local government area chairmen in Edo State expired but the Edo State House of Assembly, which ordered the suspension, had been mute until penultimate week where it was gathered that the issue was discussed at the executive session and the lawmakers were divided on the council chairmen reinstatement.

Few days before the executive meeting, the member representing Ikpoba-Okha, Nicholas Asonsere, during plenary drew the attention of the lawmakers to the continued suspension of the chairmen, adding: “I am surprised that they have not been called back, it is a matter that we have to look into.”

As the House remained divided on the matter, the executive arm is not in a hurry to set in motion any process for their return, as it has already said it would allow the multiple litigations on the matter to run its full course, a task that may not concluded until the lifespan of the elected chairmen expires in September 2026.

In a diplomatic way and apparently not ready to be seen as combative, a principal officer of the House told Sunday Vanguard: “By law, the suspension of the chairmen has expired and they are expected to go and resume but they cannot do that now because of security concerns and likely breakdown of law and order; so when at the executive session the matter was raised, the answer to it was that they are no longer under suspension based the order made by the House of Assembly as what they are suffering now is no longer the suspension by the House, but the purported impeachment by the local government councilors.

“But the question is by what means because impeachment is clearly stated in Section 19 of the Local Government Act which outlines the procedures and none of these was followed.”

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Lucky Eseigbe, said beyond the multiple litigation initiated by the suspended chairmen against the state government, many of them have absconded and refused to honour invitation by security agencies to answer to issues raised in the over N90 billion allegedly misappropriated, adding that any one of them cleared would be allowed to resume.

He went further: “There are multiple cases in different courts across the state and some even in Abuja.

“So pending when all these cases are resolved, they might still continue to remain in abeyance. “We have about two cases at the Federal High Court in Abuja and in Edo here, we have about seven. “So they are the ones suing the state government to court here and there and these cases are on the same issue; so they are even the cause of their problems.”

On alleged plan by the state government to conduct fresh local government elections, the commissioner said: “Administration is going on smoothly in the local governments across the state.

“Conducting a fresh election has never been the plan of His Excellency. What he only demanded for was accountability and transparency, but along the line, they went back and decided not to honour the invitation which led to the complaint of Mr. Governor to the House on a case of insubordination and sequel to that they were placed on suspension and the head of the legislative arm automatically assumed office as the acting chairman while other members of the legislative arm continue their activities in the councils.

“So, as we speak today, they pay their salaries as at when due, teachers are paid, primary health workers are paid and they-are carrying out activities and other capital projects in the local governments pending when the House of Assembly will ratify all actions taken so far.

“You are also aware that the panel report is also out which indicted many of them to the tune of 90 billion naira and many of them are nowhere to be found.

“Many of them have run away while the security agencies are still waiting for them to come and answer to the allegation of misappropriation of funds.”

However, one of the embattled chairmen, who did not want his name mentioned, said they were being victimised by the state government as they had not done anything wrong.

He said: “All the actions taken against us are just to victmise us. The way we were suspended was wrong. They disobeyed a court order, they disobeyed the Supreme Court ruling on autonomy for local government areas, they disobeyed the judgment of the state Chief Judge.

“They claim we have been impeached, is that how an elected chairman is impeached? For instance, I was never queried or served any impeachment notice by the councilors nor was I ever invited to appear before any committee to defend any allegation against me as stated in the Constitution and assuming they even followed these procedures, they were supposed to have sent their resolution to the state House of Assembly.

“All these they never did, yet they claim that we have been removed from office. It is sheer illegality”