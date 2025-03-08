Edo govt demolishes another kidnap informant’s house

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – BARELY three days after two buildings were demolished Uromi in Esan North East and Illeh in Esan West both in Edo Central Senatorial of Edo state for being used for kidnapping activities, another building in Esioriri-Erah area in Owan East local government area has been demolished for being used for kidnapping activities.

The demolished house is said to belong to an old man identified as Karimu Audu who was accused of acting as an informant for kidnappers operating in the Owan and Esan forests.

He was alleged to have provided critical information to suspected kidnappers, hosted them overnight, and supplied them with food. Villagers, speaking anonymously, claimed that those who opposed his actions had either mysteriously disappeared or faced violent attacks on their farms.

Addressing journalists at the scene, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Affairs, Mr. Akhere Paul, emphasized the government’s zero tolerance for complicity in kidnapping.

He stated: “We are here because of conspiracy. He has been working with kidnappers in the forest. Let this serve as a warning to everyone. If you see something, say something. If you conspire with criminals, your day will come, just like today has come for him to face the law.”

Similarly, the Commander of the Edo State Task Force, SP Michael Anetor, reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to eradicating kidnapping.

“We are here to enforce the law. It is not my wish to see people’s properties destroyed, but we must restore peace. Kidnapping must stop. With three properties already demolished, let this be a lesson. Anyone considering aiding kidnappers should reconsider immediately.”

However, Mr. Audu denied the allegations, insisting that his dealings with herders were legitimate and in line with his role within the community.

“They said I give information to the ‘Fulani.’ I don’t. I am the chairman of a six-man community committee. My job is to collect annual payments and bring them to the Highness for sharing. I don’t give information to anyone; I simply do my committee work.”

Eshioriri-Erah is a border community between Owan East and Esan West local government areas and it is known for its vast forest connecting Edo North and Edo Central Senatorial Districts, a terrain often exploited by criminal elements.