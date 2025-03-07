Edo government demolishes houses linked with kidnapping

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY— Edo State Government has demolished houses linked to suspected kidnappers in Illeh, Esan West Local Government Area and Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Mr Akhere Paul said the demolition exercise was in accordance with the state law.

Stressing the State Government’s commitment to securing lives and property of its citizens, Mr Akhere emphasized that the administration of Senator Monday Okpebholo would not tolerate any house or establishment used as a hideout for criminal activities and called on landlords to ensure proper profiling of their tenants before subletting their properties.

“This house has been used for criminal activities. They keep kidnapped victims here, and a raid by men of the Nigeria Police Force recovered some dangerous weapons as well. According to the new law on kidnapping recently passed by the Edo State House of Assembly and signed by Governor Monday Okpebholo, any house found being used for kidnapping activities will be demolished

“This will serve as a deterrent to others. You must profile a person before giving out your house to him or her for rent. Go to the police station and let them help you in profiling the new person before you give out your property. You must verify their identity, where they work, and who they are to avoid unfortunate incidence as this,” Mr Akhere stressed.

Also speaking, the Commander, Special Task Force, SP Michael Anetor, said the exercise which is in accordance with the law would serve as a deterrent to others and help checkmate kidnapping and other criminal activities in the State.

He called on all Edo citizens to assist in the fight against kidnapping by keeping watch over their vicinities and reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or to members of the Special Task Force, stressing that, “a safer and secured Edo is the duty of all.”

Speaking with newsmen, the suspects, who said they belonged to a gang of seven, identified the properties as their hideout before the demolition.

The leader of the gang, noted that their last victim was marked because of the kind of luxury car he drives and was kidnapped alongside a lady.

He said both victims were released unhurt after parting with a ransom of N10 million.