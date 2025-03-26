Edo business owners want Gov Okpebholo to review consumer tax

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Business and Hotelier Stakeholders’ Forum (BHSF) in Edo State has expressed reservations over the recent increase and implementation of the consumer tax, describing it as a “devastating blow” to businesses already struggling to stay afloat.

In a press release, the group’s Chairman and Secretary Chief Dr. Omogiade Edokpolo, and Dr. Osado Tabusite, urged Governor Monday Okpebholo to reconsider the tax, citing its potentially crippling effects on the state’s economy.

They argued that the tax would exacerbate the existing economic challenges facing the state, where businesses are already struggling to maintain their customer base amidst rising operational costs.

Part of the release reads “The consumer tax is a double-edged sword that will not only compound the financial burden on businesses and consumers but also undermine the competitiveness of Edo State in the regional market,” the group warned.

“We appeal to Governor Okpebholo to use his good office to scrap the consumer tax, which is not only unjust but also unsustainable in the current economic climate.”

The BHSF also called on the state government to engage in constructive dialogue with business leaders and stakeholders to explore alternative revenue generation strategies that would not stifle economic growth.

By rescinding the consumer tax, the group believed that the state government can create a more conducive business environment, attract investments, and stimulate economic growth.

The BHSF said their appeal has been backed by various business groups and associations in the state, who are also calling for a review of the tax policy to ensure that it does not harm the economy of the state.