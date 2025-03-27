ECOWAS seeks stronger collaboration to combat drug abuse

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for increased collaboration to tackle drug abuse, emphasizing that no single nation or organization can address the issue alone.

Reaffirming its commitment to regional cooperation, ECOWAS handed over a newly expanded and renovated drug treatment and rehabilitation center to the management of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) for the treatment of people who use drugs (PWUDs).

ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, Dr. Sintiki Ugbe, represented by Dr. Daniel Amankwaah, Head of the ECOWAS Drug Prevention and Control Division, said the center was established to address the rising drug use problem across West Africa, which lacks adequate treatment facilities.

“This event reflects ECOWAS’ renewed commitment to supporting Member States in strengthening drug demand reduction initiatives and improving access to evidence-based treatment and rehabilitation for PWUDs,” Dr. Ugbe stated.

She noted that data from the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) between 2018 and 2023 shows an increasing trend in drug use without a corresponding rise in treatment centers. To bridge this gap, ECOWAS has been actively renovating and enhancing drug rehabilitation centers across its Member States.

Since launching its drug prevention and control program in 2019, ECOWAS has completed eight treatment centers in six countries, with 12 more under construction. In Nigeria, four centers have been completed, while three others are in progress. The newly completed Dater Ward extension for Occupational Therapy at AKTH marks another milestone in providing comprehensive care for PWUDs, helping improve their social functioning and overall quality of life.

“The ECOWAS Commission remains committed to fostering regional cooperation and providing technical and financial assistance to Member States in tackling substance use. This facility stands as a symbol of our shared responsibility to protect public health, promote human dignity, and offer a second chance to those struggling with drug dependence,” Dr. Ugbe added.

Kano State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), CN Abubakar Ahmad Idris, described the intervention as a significant step in drug rehabilitation and a testament to ECOWAS’ commitment to combating drug addiction.

Chief Medical Director of AKTH, Prof. Abdulrahman Sheshe, also commended ECOWAS for its intervention, stating that it would greatly enhance efforts to provide treatment and rehabilitation for those affected by substance abuse.