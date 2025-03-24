ECOWAS highway project: FG seeks stakeholders’ co-operation in Lagos corridor

By Juliet Umeh

AGBARA-The Federal Ministry of Works, FMoW, has asked stakeholders along the Agbara-Badagry axis to support the successful execution of ECOWAS Abidjan-Lagos corridor highway project.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ town hall meeting in Agbara weekend, the Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Engr. Olukorede Kesha, called on residents, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders to align with government’s policies for a seamless implementation.

She emphasized the need for community cooperation, awareness, and adherence to the designated Right of Way, RoW.

Kesha stated: “The purpose of this meeting is to create awareness among residents along this corridor about the upcoming ECOWAS project.

“Some attendees mentioned that they had never participated in such a meeting before, which underscores the importance of ensuring everyone is informed.

“Since we cannot reach everyone at once, this engagement serves as a reintroduction of the project to the community.”

She noted that the Right of Way had been officially designated by the federal government and must not be encroached upon.

“Any new structures built after enumeration will not be eligible for compensation, as the project operates within a fixed budget,” she warned.

Kesha reassured stakeholders that key community concerns, including street lighting and bridge expansions, had already been incorporated into the project design.

With construction set to begin soon, she urged support from traditional leaders and residents to prevent unnecessary disruptions.

The federal government had conducted a Resettlement Action Plan, RAP, to determine compensation for affected residents.

However, Kesha warned against encroaching on gazetted areas, stressing that settlements on designated public land would not qualify for resettlement benefits.

In his presentation, Project Director of the Communication and Visibility Study for the Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Project, Mr David Nwedu, highlighted the economic and strategic significance of the highway, which supports 75 per cent of ECOWAS’s economic activity across Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

Nwedu explained: “This project is the first of its kind, addressing a crucial economic route. The road will be a six-lane highway, with additional service lanes for local traffic, making it a ten-lane road from end to end.

‘’Lagos State government is even considering adding a rail line in the middle to improve connectivity.”

He outlined the Spatial Development Initiative, SDI, designed to transform the corridor into a hub for industrial and trade activities, creating business and employment opportunities.

“Drawing from successful models in the Republic of Benin, this initiative will facilitate industrial zones along the route to boost economic growth.

‘’A key goal of the project is to create a borderless travel experience across the corridor by 2045, enabling seamless movement of goods and people.

“The project promises significant economic and social benefits, including the creation of thousands of jobs during the construction phase, increased commercial activities for local businesses, the development of industrial hubs along the corridor, and a boost in foreign investment and tourism opportunities,” he added.