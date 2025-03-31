Ebonyi teaching hospital crisis: I didn’t sponsor protest, says David Umahi

Minister of Works, Davide Umahi.

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI – Minister of Works, Chief David Umahi, has denied allegations that he sponsored or directed any protest against the management of Federal University Teaching Hospital (DUFUTH), Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Speaking during a meeting with traditional rulers and community members, Umahi, who is the founder of the hospital, described the claims as false and misleading.

“I didn’t direct any protest. The President General asked me in Abakaliki, ‘Shall we do a protest?’ and I said no, don’t,” Umahi stated.

The Minister emphasized the need to support the hospital’s leadership, urging the community to avoid actions that could undermine its growth.

“Let’s hand over the hospital to her; she is our daughter. I’m sure you all heard me very well. If we have our children working in the hospital writing petitions, it is against the institution itself.

“Do not write petitions against anyone; doing so only plays into the hands of our enemies—those who do not want the hospital to thrive.”

Umahi urged the community to allow the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor Uzoma Agwu, to complete her tenure, stressing the importance of preserving the hospital’s integrity.

He highlighted the hospital’s critical role, particularly in providing cancer treatment to patients from across the region, not just in Ohaozara.

“This hospital is bigger than individuals. It serves thousands of people, and its success is crucial. Instead of causing distractions, let’s support it with prayers for its continued growth.”

Umahi also revealed that Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, has stepped in to resolve the crisis.

“The governor has graciously agreed to intervene. Let’s allow him to investigate and address the issues at hand.”