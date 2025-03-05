Ebonyi police arrests man with human skulls, firearms

…..arrest others with stolen tricycles

By Jeff Agbodo

The Ebonyi State Command has arrested a suspect, Chigozie Ovuta with human skulls and three locally made guns.

The suspect who hails from the Okoffia community in Ezza South Local Government Area was found in possession of two human skulls and three locally made guns.

The State Police Public Relations Officer PPRO SP Joshua Ukandu said that the suspect confessed that the human skulls were for rituals.

He said that three other persons were arrested and recovered three tricycles allegedly stolen.

“During further interrogation, Chigozie confessed that the human skulls were given to him for the preparation of a spiritual concoction. Authorities are actively pursuing the individual mentioned in connection with this case.

“In a separate operation, while tracking a stolen tricycle, operatives of the command uncovered a criminal syndicate specialising in altering the colours of stolen tricycles from neighbouring states.

“This operation led to the arrest of Nweke Chukwudi ‘m’, Nwankwo Obinna ‘m’, John Abba ‘m’, and Uche Abba ‘m’. Three stolen tricycles were recovered from the suspects, who admitted to receiving the vehicles from accomplices for colour modifications.

“All suspects will be charged to court upon the completion of investigations.

“The Ebonyi State Command reiterates its commitment to safeguarding lives and property across the state while we urge residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity around them on the command control room.