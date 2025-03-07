E-Visas: FG warns against allowing terrorists, criminals into Nigeria

Tunji-Ojo

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government has cautioned the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS against allowing terrorists and other criminals into the country, urging them not to issue electronic visas to such category of persons.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo gave the charge Friday in Abuja when he declared opened a two-week intensive training session on electronic visa applications for selected 162 immigration officers.

He said; “You must ensure that terrorists and other criminals do not enter the country. Do not grant them e-visas.

“As a serious nation, we are committed to opening our borders for tourism, economic participation, and, most importantly, business. Nigeria is a country led by a determined President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is here to disrupt the status quo and bring about what can only be described as the extraordinary. It’s a ‘now or never’ situation—either we embrace this change, or we miss out.

“To the 162 officers selected for this critical role, you must be dedicated, honest, and serve as exemplary ambassadors. It is your responsibility to put an end to the frustrations people face when seeking a visa to Nigeria. You must call a spade a spade—compromise will not be tolerated.

“You all know I stand for what is right and have zero tolerance for compromise. If you fail in your duties, you will be removed. And let me be clear: it’s not just about being removed—there will be consequences. This is a national responsibility, and we must uphold it with the utmost integrity.

“Let it be clear that the Nigeria Immigration Service plays a pivotal role in enhancing the Ease of Doing Business, as well as promoting tourism, investment opportunities, and much more. This goes far beyond border security. Remember, you are the gatekeepers, the gateway to the nation’s growth and development. The impression you leave about Nigeria will have a lasting impact”.