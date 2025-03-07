Doyin Okupe was a bold advocate for national devt – Tinubu

Okupe

President Bola Tinubu on Friday extended his condolences to the family, friends and associates of Prince Doyin Okupe, a medical doctor, politician, who died on Friday at 72.

Tinubu described Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing sorrow over his death at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

The President commiserated with the government and people of Ogun, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who lost an esteemed son and leader, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

He recognised Okupe’s enduring impact on his home state and the deep void his passing left in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him.

Okupe served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s Senior Special Assistant on public affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media.

“During his political career of over three decades, Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

“He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader,” said the President.