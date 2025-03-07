Doyin Okupe desired better Nigeria, Obi mourns

By Henry Oduah

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of his former campaign director-general, Doyin Okupe.

A native of Iperu-Remo in the Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, Okupe died early Friday in Lagos at age 72.

The deceased was Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Olusegun Obasanjo and Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs to President Goodluck Jonathan.

He was also a former Director-General of Obi’s 2023 Presidential Campaign.

In a statement shared on X, Obi said Okupe desired a better Nigeria and that his death was a profound loss to the country.

“With great sadness this morning, I received the shocking news of the death of my dear elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe. On behalf of the family and the Obidient family, I sincerely mourn his passing,” he wrote.

“Dr. Okupe was an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria.

“His death is a profound loss – not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us.”

Obi urged his supporters to pray for the eternal repose of Okupe’s soul and to remember his family at this difficult time.

In December 2022, Okupe stepped down from Obi’s campaign after being convicted of breaching some parts of the money laundering acts.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu presiding over the case found Okupe guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act and accepting cash in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act without going through a financial institution.

He later resigned from the Labour Party following the 2023 general election fallout and became a vocal supporter of President Bola Tinubu’s administration, frequently engaging in political debates and commentary.