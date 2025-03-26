Down Syndrome: Experts call for greater inclusion, empowerment of affected persons

By Esther Onyegbula

As Nigeria joined the global community to mark World Down Syndrome Day, stakeholders in Lagos have called for the rights, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with Down syndrome.

At the event, organized by the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria (DSFN), the National Administrator, DSFN, Nike Dennis, said: “This is a global recognition of persons with Down syndrome. It is about ensuring their rights are acknowledged, advocating for inclusivity, and increasing awareness. Here in Nigeria, there is still significant stigma.

“Many people do not even understand what Down syndrome is. When they see someone with a disability, they either react with shock or pity. But we are here to change that narrative, persons with disabilities have rights, just like you and me.”

Stressing the need to integrate individuals with Down syndrome into society by providing equal opportunities in education and employment, Dennis noted that while some disabilities, such as mobility or visual impairments, are more visible in workplaces, individuals with intellectual disabilities, including those with Down syndrome, are often marginalized.

“You may see a wheelchair user at work or a visually impaired person making progress, but how often do you see someone with an intellectual disability in a professional setting?” she asked. “The assumption that they cannot contribute meaningfully is false. They need support, not exclusion.”

She lamented the lack of reliable data on persons with Down syndrome in Nigeria, calling it a major challenge. While global statistics estimate that one in 700 children is born with Down syndrome, there is no concrete local data to guide policymaking and service provision in Nigeria.

“This lack of data affects everything, from government policies to healthcare services. We are still relying on global estimates. But to implement meaningful change, we need to know the actual numbers in Nigeria.”

Calling for stronger partnerships between NGOs, the government, and healthcare institutions to ensure accurate data collection from birth, Dennis stated: “It starts with collaboration. Hospitals must engage with us from the moment a child is diagnosed. We cannot collect data alone. The government must prioritize this as part of the national census and health records.”

Lending her voice, renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Funmi Falana, called for urgent improvements in the support systems available to vulnerable individuals in the country. Speaking at an event themed “Improve Our Support System,” Falana emphasized the collective responsibility of the government, the public, and families in ensuring the rights and welfare of vulnerable persons are protected.

Falana said vulnerable individuals, particularly those with disabilities, continue to face discrimination, neglect, and lack of access to essential services despite legal provisions protecting them. She cited Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination based on physical ability, sex, or place of birth.

“We are saying that because of what nature has dealt them, we as a society need to give them more support than those who are less vulnerable. There should be no discrimination, and they should have access to the same rights and privileges as every other citizen,” she stated.

Highlighting systemic failures in healthcare services for vulnerable persons, Falana noted that medical officers are often not adequately trained to handle their needs. She also criticized the government’s lack of commitment to implementing policies that ensure specialized medical care for these individuals, despite the National Health Insurance Act, which mandates accessible healthcare for vulnerable groups.

“Most of the people in our hospitals are not trained to handle specific needs. You cannot expect a general practitioner to effectively manage patients with neurodevelopmental disorders without specialized training. We lack these experts, and the government is not doing enough to fill this gap.

“Some fathers say, ‘I don’t know where she brought this child from. It’s a child of the ghost, not a normal child.’ This is ignorance, and it must change. The public needs education on the fact that these individuals deserve our support, not sympathy, but equal rights,” she stated.

Falana urged the government to take immediate steps in training medical professionals to cater to vulnerable individuals and fully enforce laws that protect their rights. She also called on the public to discard discriminatory attitudes and actively support those in need.

“Support must come from all angles, government, families, and the public. We must remove the barriers that prevent vulnerable individuals from accessing opportunities that are rightfully theirs,” she added.

Emphasizing the need for early intervention and specialized care for children with Down syndrome, Dr. Olufunmilayo Akinola, a consultant neuropsychiatrist at the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, urged parents to seek professional support immediately after diagnosis due to the emotional, cognitive, and medical challenges these children face.

“The journey begins right from the hospital when a mother receives the diagnosis. It can be heart-wrenching, but the right support should start from that moment,” Akinola stated.

She explained that hospitals must deploy counselors and social workers to assist families in understanding the condition and linking them to appropriate medical and educational services.

Akinola reassured parents that Lagos has facilities equipped to handle the diverse needs of children with Down syndrome. She cited the Child and Adolescent Unit at the Osho Annex of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, which offers a multidisciplinary approach to care.

“We have everything in one building, occupational therapists, physiotherapists, educationists, doctors, and psychologists. Parents must know that help is available,” she said.