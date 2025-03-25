Daniel Bwala and Peter Obi.

By Bayo Wahab

Daniel Bwala, President Bola Tinubu’s aide, has blasted Peter Obi following the latter’s comment about democracy in Nigeria.

While speaking at the 60th birthday colloquium for former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Emeka Ihedioha in Abuja on Monday, March 24, 2025, Obi said democracy has collapsed in Nigeria.

“If you look at where we are today, it’s like they (the PDP) started in 1999 and laid the foundation. Some people came and took it to the deck, and some people were trying to take it to the first floor when some people came and knocked everything down, Obi said.

Reacting, Bwala posted via his official X handle slammed the ex-governor of Anambra State, questioning his understanding of democracy.

He said that when pro-democracy activists were fighting against military regimes, Obi, whom he described as a failed politician, was engaged in buying and selling.

“It is funny how failed politicians are trying to re-define democracy. @PeterObi said democracy has collapsed. Does he even know the meaning of democracy. When people were fighting for democracy, Gregory was buying and selling. He doesn’t have a history of any democratic activism from his school days to date. His expertise lies in instigating hate speech and vitriol,” Bwala said.

Bwala’s criticism of Obi followed Bayo Onanuga’s response to Obi’s comment.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Onanuga said Obi’s claim lacked a solid logical foundation, adding that his ‘hyperbolic’ remark was suited for headlines.

The presidential aide insisted that democracy in Nigeria has only grown stronger over the past 26 years.