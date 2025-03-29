Djokovic to face Mensik with 100th title within reach

Djokovic

Novak Djokovic moved to within one win of his 100th career title on Friday, outclassing Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 to cruise into the final of the Miami Open, where he will play Czech teenager Jakub Mensik.

Djokovic, who now has a 13-1 record against the Bulgarian, totally dominated the contest, which was over in 69 minutes.

The Serb — who at 37 is now the oldest man to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final — will take on a 19-year-old in Sunday’s final after the big-serving Mensik beat world number four Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

The match between Djokovic and his 33-year-old opponent was the oldest semi-final in Masters 1000 history, with a combined age of 70, but it was the older of the pair who dominated.

Djokovic was broken on his first service game but that was the extent of his difficulties as he maintained his record of never losing in a Miami semi-final.

The serve was once again Djokovic’s strong suit — he made 87% of his first serves and hit five aces — but his all-round game was impressive and he will head into Sunday’s final confident of becoming only the third man after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) to win 100 titles.

“It was very windy today, very difficult to control the ball, changing direction all the time but I had good serves and held my nerves,” Djokovic said.

“The serve was again the highlight of the match for me. I think it was 84% last game and I thought that would be difficult to beat that but today it was 87% so I don’t know what to say?

“Hopefully I can continue in the same fashion because that definitely make my life easier.”

– Swagger –

After a slow start to the season, Djokovic has his swagger back and his eye on his 100th win.

“After the Olympics, which was the 99th title, every tournament I play in has been going for 100 and I haven’t be able to achieve that. Hopefully Sunday, I am going to go all in,” he said.

Dimitrov has now lost 10 straight matches against the Serb and was philosophical in defeat.

“He’s just doing the basics extremely well, better than anyone. You just cannot let yourself take a step down or make an easy error,” he said.

Lionel Messi was in the stands to watch the game after training nearby with Inter Miami and Djokovic was delighted to see him.

“It was a huge honour to have King Leo in the stands. It was the first time I have played in front of him,” Djokovic said.

As expected, the contest between Mensik and Fritz was a baseline battle which was ultimately decided by two tie-breaks won by the Czech.

Fritz ended up in the unusual position of losing despite his serve not being broken — he faced just two break points in the whole game.

“It doesn’t really take the pain away too much. Between the two breakers, like, I have to win one of them. I have to play a little bit better,” said the American.

“I think when I’m playing well, when I’m winning matches, it’s kind of just what I do. I pull through these situations. So to just kind of get out-toughed in two breakers, it sucks. I did my job. I didn’t get broken. I didn’t face a break point until the third set, so… It sucks,” he added.

Mensik blasted 25 aces and kept the pressure on Fritz throughout with his relentless power-hitting as he reached his first Masters 1000 final.

“I just I cannot describe how I feel right now, the feeling will come later. It was a fantastic atmosphere even though I was facing an American here,” said Mensik.

“The key was to stay focused. He serves the same as me so it was just a game of serves. He didn’t give me the opportunity to break him, so the two tie breaks decided it.”

Mensik has only faced Djokovic once in his career, losing to him Shanghai in October.