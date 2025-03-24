Dissolution of traditional palace in Okpella false — Edo Forum

By Dapo Akinrefon

The people of Okpella in Etsako-East Local Government Area of Edo State have dismissed claims about the dissolution of the Ukhomunyio traditional palace. They described Lukman Akemokue, who allegedly made the pronouncement, as an “impostor” to the Okuokpellagbe stool.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, James Imokemeh, the concerned elders’ council reaffirmed that the Ukhomunyio traditional palace remains the only legally recognized palace until a substantive Okuokpellagbe is proclaimed and installed.

The statement read: “Akemokue and his agents have no power or authority from any Okpella traditional council or chief to issue such a proclamation. Such a directive is null and void and should be disregarded. We urge the people of Okpella and the general public to maintain peace.”

It further emphasized that the usual assemblies, meetings, and gatherings of the Okpella traditional council, typically held at Alhaji Andrew Dirisu’s palace, will continue until the official coronation of a new clan head by the Okpella kingmakers.

Okpella has been embroiled in a kingship crisis since the passing of Alhaji Andrew Dirisu in 2019 and the alleged illegal appointment of Lukman Akemokue as Okuokpellagbe.

The Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration has promised to address the crisis, which has led to loss of lives and destruction of property.

“You have brought the Okuokpellagbe stool issue before me. I will assign the investigation to the local government commissioner and the chieftaincy title office. Once the investigation is completed, I will direct the kingmakers to perform their duty and submit the names of the selected candidates,” the statement added.