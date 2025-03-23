Dispose batteries properly, NESREA warns Nigerians

…as SRADeV Urges Industries to Adopt Cleaner Recycling Technologies

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has urged Nigerians to dispose of used batteries responsibly to prevent environmental and health hazards.

Director-General of NESREA, Innocent Barikor, gave the warning during an interview with Vanguard Newspaper recently, stressing the need to upgrade the lead-acid battery recycling sector in Nigeria and Africa.

He said improper disposal of batteries poses severe risks to public health and called for strict adherence to environmental regulations.

He noted that Nigeria had already introduced regulations for the battery sector and emphasized the need for enforcement.

Barikor also highlighted the importance of standardizing battery recycling regulations across Africa, stressing that non-uniform policies hinder progress.

He further noted that the recent international conference was organized to bring together stakeholders and experts from other countries to discuss solutions and best practices for improving lead-acid battery recycling in Africa.

He said, “Nigerians should simply avoid breaking batteries. There are registered collectors trained to handle used batteries. If you’re through with your battery, send it to the people who know how to collect and dispose of it properly.

“The regulation is not meant to shut down businesses but to ensure batteries are handled responsibly. More batteries will be needed due to the transition to green energy, but we must prevent lead contamination.

“Part of the challenge we have today is the lack of standardization among African countries. If regulations are uniform, companies will have no choice but to comply,” he said.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development (SRADeV), Dr. Leslie Adogame, called for cleaner recycling technologies in the lead-acid battery sector.

According to Adogame, a policy framework was developed following global concerns over Nigeria’s lead recycling practices, which led to increased scrutiny from international investors.

He explained that European investors buying lead from Nigeria had cut ties with some facilities due to pollution concerns, which prompted regulatory changes.

He said, “When we examined the industry, we found many sharp practices under the guise of recycling. While recycling is good, brown recycling—where pollution is not controlled—is harmful.

“You cannot put the economy above people’s health. If facilities must be shut down to protect lives, then that’s what should be done,” he stated.

On the adoption of cleaner technologies, Adogame added, “We are not promoting a particular technology, but industries must embrace best practices. If you must recycle, use equipment that does not pollute the environment.”

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Partnership for Responsible Battery and Metal Recycling (ProBaMet), Andreas Manhart, highlighted efforts to improve lead-acid battery recycling in Nigeria.

He noted that informal recycling practices contribute to severe pollution and called for sustained efforts to protect public health.

“The project has introduced improved recycling technologies, trained recyclers, and worked with government agencies to enforce stricter regulations.

“Continuous enforcement of environmental laws, investment in modern recycling facilities, and stronger collaboration between stakeholders are necessary to minimize lead contamination,” he added.