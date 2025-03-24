Diri lifts 5-year embargo, approves 1,000 new jobs

Gov Diri

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Bayelsa State Government has lifted a five-year employment embargo, approving the recruitment of 1,000 indigenes into the state civil service.

The move, according to the government, is aimed at strengthening the workforce and reducing unemployment in the state.

Bayelsa State Civil Service Commission, in a letter dated March 4, 2025, and signed by its Permanent Secretary, Stanley Sokari, formally announced the recruitment exercise.

By the deadline of March 21, the commission had received over 10,000 applications for various positions ranging from clerical roles to officer cadre, accommodating both young professionals and experienced candidates.

Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Perekiye Buruboyefe, assured applicants of a transparent and merit-based recruitment process. He emphasised that candidates would undergo screening tests and interviews to ensure only the most qualified individuals were engaged.

Buruboyefe, a former commissioner for sports, praised Governor Douye Diri’s initiative, describing it as a deliberate effort to empower Bayelsans through civil service opportunities. He noted that the overwhelming response to the job openings reflected the people’s readiness to contribute to the state’s development.

The last significant recruitment into the state civil service occurred in 2019 under former Governor Seriake Dickson, who employed 1,200 graduates following a rigorous service reform. That reform had eliminated cases of age falsification, ghost workers, and individuals fraudulently drawing multiple salaries.

The head of civil service noted that the latest exercise is expected to have significant social and economic impacts as beyond reducing unemployment, it aims to steer young people away from crime by offering them productive engagement.

He added that the recruitment will also foster a sense of belonging among citizens, strengthening the bond between the government and the people.

“The recruitment drive comes alongside major infrastructure projects in the state, including the ongoing construction of a ₦46 billion nine-story state secretariat complex. The new facility, once completed, will provide a modern, conducive workspace for civil servants, including the new recruits,” Buruboyefe explained.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, had commended the governor for prioritizing infrastructure development, describing the secretariat as a significant investment in public service efficiency.

Diri had earlier reaffirmed his commitment to expanding economic opportunities in Bayelsa, citing the Nembe-Brass Road project and the Ekeremor-Agge deep seaport initiative as critical to unlocking the state’s economic potential. The projects, he noted, would enhance commerce, create more jobs, and position Bayelsa as a prime investment destination.