Direct Entry: Upload your results or forget admission, JAMB warns 2024 IJMB, JUPEB candidates

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued a directive to 2024 Direct Entry (DE) candidates who applied with awaiting results from IJMB or JUPEB, urging them to immediately upload their results at any approved CBT centre as soon as they are released.

In a statement issued on Sunday through its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB warned:

“Failure to do so will result in disqualification from consideration for the 2024 DE admission.”

The board observed that several candidates who registered for 2024 DE using awaiting results have yet to upload their results, emphasizing that:

“No candidate will be considered for admission with awaiting results, similar to the policy for UTME candidates.”

JAMB further stressed: “Any application marked as ‘Awaiting Result’ (AR) that does not comply with this directive will be disqualified from admission consideration.”

The board explained that all candidates’ credentials must be verified to determine their eligibility, and those without uploaded results will be regarded as not having any results.

For prospective 2025 Direct Entry candidates, JAMB advised them to be proactive, ensuring that awaiting results are uploaded promptly upon release to enhance their chances of securing admission.