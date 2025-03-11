Diphtheria: LASG confirms death of index case at Kings College

… Says 34 contacts placed on observation

…Govt activates EOC, appeals for calm

… Mass vaccination of students to begin today

By Chioma Obinna

Following the outbreak of diphtheria in King’s College, Victoria Island Annexe, the Lagos State Government has officially confirmed the death of the index case even as it disclosed that 34 closed contacts of the deceased student have been placed on observation.

The state government also said 14 out of the 34 have shown symptoms of the disease.

Meanwhile, the state government has activated an Emergency Response Committee even as it planned to commence mass vaccination of the school children today.

Disclosing these in a press statement, the state commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi appealed for calm, assuring Lagosians that there was no cause for alarm.

He explained that already an Emergency Operations Committee (EOC) has been activated to contain the outbreak and prevent undue fatalities.

According to Abayomi, the index case, a 12-year-old boy, presented with a sore throat and fever to the health facilities of the school on February 22 and was promptly referred and admitted to the paediatric emergency ward of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, where he was promptly admitted and administered appropriate antibiotics and a full dose of diphtheria and toxoid serum.

He said: “Despite the timely intervention, the boy succumbed to progressive and irreversible inflammation of the heart (myocarditis) on the 6th of March. Myocarditis is a severe and recognized complication of the bacterial infection caused by the toxin.

He disclosed that 34 close contacts of the deceased student were already being closely observed for symptoms.

“Of these, 14 have developed symptoms consistent with diphtheria. In response, the affected students were transported to the Children’s Emergency Unit at LUTH, where they were screened by health professionals.”

Of the 14 that were examined,12 were determined to have developed early signs of Diphtheria and were admitted to receive antibiotics and the Diphtheria Ant toxoid Serum. No further cases have developed so far, and all 14 symptomatic students are recovering.

Abayomi noted that a preliminary inspection of King’s College Annexe by health officials uncovered areas where infection prevention and control (IPC) measures need to be improved and that process will commence immediately.

Meanwhile, the state government, in collaboration with Federal health agencies, is set to launch a targeted vaccination campaign for all consented students of the school (both the annexe on Victoria Island and the Main School in Igbosere), inclusive of all healthcare providers, to strengthen immunity against the deadly infection. This may likely expand statewide.

To ensure widespread public awareness, information leaflets detailing diphtheria symptoms, prevention, and early treatment options are being disseminated across all healthcare facilities in Lagos.

The state government is also preparing a public health announcement to sensitize Lagosians about the outbreak, warning them to watch out for symptoms, such as sore throat, fever, difficulty in breathing, and swollen neck glands.

Health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) have been notified of the outbreak and are collaborating with Lagos State to coordinate an effective response.

Lagos has close to 500,000 doses of diphtheria vaccines in stock, which will be strategically deployed as part of the emergency response to high-risk locations.

The State EOC will convene daily to assess the evolving situation and guide policy decisions. Subsequent meetings will involve the Ministry of Basic and Tertiary Education as well as other stakeholders to enhance inter-sectoral coordination in tackling the outbreak.

Abayomi advised Lagos residents to prioritise good hygiene, avoid crowded environments, and seek medical attention immediately if experiencing diphtheria-like symptoms. “Early detection and treatment can save lives. Let’s all work together to curb this outbreak and protect our communities,” he said.

He assured Lagosians that “the outbreak is under control and there is no need to panic because measures will continue in earnest to protect our citizens from infectious disease outbreaks”.

Diphtheria is an infection of the throat caused by bacteria that results in inflammation of the throat, fever, swollen neck glands, and difficulty in breathing. In addition, a toxin produced by the bacteria can cause the failure of multiple organs, such as the heart, lungs, and nerves. Diphtheria is preventable by adhering to the full vaccination schedule, good hygiene, avoidance of crowded ventilated spaces, and prompt treatment of infection with antibiotics and anttoxoid serum to neutralise the effect of the toxin on organs.