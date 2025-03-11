Diphtheria: Lagos Govt begins emergency vaccination at Kings College

As top govt officials, WHO inspect school facilities

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday rolled out an emergency vaccination exercise for diphtheria exercise for students and staff of the King’s College Annexe, Victoria Island to immediately curb the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Meanwhile, top state government officials and the World Health Organisation, WHO, on Tuesday visited and inspected the school to assess the situation and oversee the vaccination campaign.

Among top government officials who visited the school include the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, alongside the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi, among others.

Also, the delegation, including the Permanent Secretary, Lagos Health District III, Dr. Monsurat Adeleke, and the Director, Epidemiology, Biosecurity, and Global Health, Dr. Ismail Abdus-Salam, inspected key facilities such as the school’s kitchen, dining hall, dormitories, classrooms, sickbay, sanitary areas, and waste disposal units.

The inspection aimed to identify potential risk factors and reinforce preventive measures to halt the disease’s spread.

The swift intervention, led by the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the State Primary Health Care Board, underscores the government’s commitment to preventing further infections.

Addressing the students, the state commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi emphasised the importance of personal and environmental hygiene, urging them to adopt proper handwashing habits and report any symptoms of diphtheria promptly.

Abayomi reassured parents that the government is actively managing the situation and discouraged them from withdrawing their children from school, as this could further complicate containment efforts.

He explained that the vaccination campaign is targeting all students with parental consent, as well as school staff, to create a protective ring against the disease.

He advised members of the public to be vigilant, watch for symptoms such as sore throat, difficulty breathing, and fever, and report any suspected cases to the nearest primary healthcare center.

On potential side effects of the vaccine, Abayomi reassured students and parents that while mild to moderate reactions can occur, they are rare and manageable.

He urged anyone experiencing adverse effects to report to the school’s healthcare facility, where medical personnel are on standby to provide necessary care.

The school’s Principal, Mr. Zachariah Magaji, alongside the PTA Chairman and representatives from the school’s alumni, participated in the facility tour and vaccination exercise.

The vaccination exercise remains ongoing, with medical teams working swiftly to immunize as many students and staff as possible. Health officials have also ramped up awareness efforts within the school community to ensure students, parents, and teachers understand the symptoms, risks, and preventive measures for diphtheria.

Also, the Lagos State Government has pledged continued collaboration with federal and state health agencies to monitor the situation and deploy additional resources where necessary.

The proactive response aligns with broader public health strategies aimed at mitigating the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases in schools and communities.

They urged residents to take advantage of the state’s free immunisation programmes and adhere to public health advisories to prevent further outbreaks.

The government reiterated its commitment to strengthening disease surveillance and response mechanisms across all schools and communities in Lagos State.