Diphtheria: King’s College Principal highlights measures to curb spread in school

The Principal (PKC), King’s College, Lagos, Mr Mogaji Zakaria, says the school management has put measures in place to curb the spread and contraction of the diphtheria disease.

Zakaria made this known during an emergency diphtheria vaccination of students at the college’s Annex in Lagos Island on Tuesday.

The vaccination was necessitated by a recent diphtheria outbreak in the school, and was part of the government’s measure and an urgent response to curb the spread of the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vaccination was conducted by the school, in collaboration with the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board through Eti-Osa Local Government.

He said that there were sanitisers and running tap water with soap at strategic positions across the school premises, where students could constantly wash their hands.

PKC said that wearing of nose mask was now compulsory for everyone within the college premises, as all students, including the management staff now wore it.

“There has been improved efforts toward sanitation and cleanliness within the college premises.

“Presently, wearing of nose mask has been made compulsory for everyone within the college, as all students, including the teachers and the management staff now wear, it as part of the measures to prevent contraction of the diphtheria infection,” he said.

Zakaria commended the Lagos State Government for its quick interventions over the outbreak in the school on Saturday.

According to him, the government did not hesitate to give directives for the affected students to be moved to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), where they are receiving treatment.

He said that the students who were admitted at LUTH had been receiving medical attention, and their condition had since been stabilised.

The principal said that with the efforts of the state government, the situation had been put under control, as activities had normalised in the college, hence, no need for panic.

“I want to deeply appreciate the state government and its team of medical experts, for their quick response when we had the diphtheria outbreak, especially when we had the surge on Saturday.

“Specifically, I must mention Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education.

“When we called him, he quickly put calls through and within 20 minutes, we were called and told to take the affected students to LUTH, where they were treated.

“So, we are happy for the interventions and we can now rest, knowing that our students are in safe hands,” Zakaria said.

Also speaking, Elijah Wisdom, the College’s Head Boy (Junior arm), reiterated views of the PKC, saying that there were obvious improved sanitation measures within the college.

Appreciating the school management and the government for their interventions, Wisdom called for sustenance of the activated preventive measures, going forward.

“Let the school management intensify efforts to sustain the preventive measures that have been put in place.

“I pray that the wash-hand stations, power supply, regular water supply and the overall cleanliness that are currently being provided, come to stay,” he said.