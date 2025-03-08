Dickson leads opposition senators on visit to suspended Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Henry Oduah

A delegation of opposition party senators visited suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central, at her home on Friday.

The delegation was led by Seriake Dickson, former governor of Bayelsa State and a member of the Senate’s Ethics and Privileges Committee—the same committee that recommended Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension.

Dickson shared a photo of the visit on his social media pages, explaining that he was absent from Senate proceedings on the day of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension due to his engagement with tax reform bills.

“The public may recall that, for the past 3 days, I was attending the 3-day workshop on the Tax Reform Bills which started on Wednesday 5th of March and ended this evening, Friday 7th of March,” he stated.

“This is why I was not available yesterday to sit as a member of the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, Privileges and Public Petitions in respect of the issues concerning our colleague Distinguished Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan’s suspension, haven been assured by the Committee Chairman that the hearing would hold on Wednesday the 11th of March for which notices had already been issued. I was not notified of the emergency seating yesterday.”

Dickson further explained that after concluding the workshop, he led a delegation of opposition senators to visit Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband at their home.

Dickson said that, as humans, senators have their low and high moments “and it is a tradition for Senators to support each other during these moments”.

He said they offered advice on how to resolve the issues surrounding her suspension.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended on Thursday for six months after refusing to accept her newly assigned seat in the Senate chamber.

The dispute escalated when she accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, fueling widespread debate and criticism, particularly from women’s rights groups and civil society organisations.