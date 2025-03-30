Deputy Speaker Kalu sympathises with Onitsha Main Market fire victims

Hon. Benjamin Kalu

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, has expressed sympathy for the victims who lost their valuables in the fire at the Onitsha Main Market in Anambra State.

According to reports, a fire outbreak broke out over the weekend at Onitsha Main Market in the state’s commercial hub from one of the market’s buildings and quickly spread to a nearby structure.

Kalu sent a message to the affected traders and property owners urging the relevant security agencies to swiftly investigate the incident to determine the cause and prevent future occurrences.

He commended the fire service agency and individuals who made efforts to put off the inferno and urged the traders and residents to adhere to safety regulations and precautionary measures to prevent future occurrences.

The Deputy Speaker, who expressed relief that no life was lost, called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant agencies to immediately provide relief materials for victims to cushion the impact of the incident.

