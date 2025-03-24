Delta Air Lines denies boarding US-based Nigerian bishop over lost Green Card

…photocopied documents not valid for intnl travel – Delta

By Dickson Omobola

An American-based Church of God in Christ, COGIC, Bishop, Kenneth Obi, has urged the United States of America government to come to his rescue, saying he is stranded in Nigeria.

The 62-year-old clergyman, who arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, on February 18, 2025, aboard Delta Air Lines, said he misplaced his Green Card, thereby unable to use his return ticket back to Atlanta.

Obi lamented that the United States Embassy, having verified the legitimacy of his documents said he could return to the country, but Delta refused to board him over fears that he wasn’t in possession of his original documents.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the sexagenarian, in an SOS to American Ambassador in Nigeria, Richard Mills, pleaded for a resolution to his situation.

His words: “I came to Nigeria from the United States where I have been living for over 40 years. I arrived Nigeria on February 18. The sole purpose of my coming was for our church anniversary in Edo COGIC. The anniversary started on February 19. Having completed the anniversary, which ended on February 21, I proceeded to the church in Imo State, where we had our 20th anniversary. The anniversary in Imo started on March 5 and ended on March 9. Having completed the reasons I came home, I decided to pack my things and leave back for Atalanta on March 19.

“I hold a Delta Air return ticket for March 19. On March 12, I discovered that I could not find my Green Card, my physical Green Card, of which I have the copy on my phone. When I couldn’t find my physical Green Card, I made enquiries as to what to do. I was asked to go to the police and make a report. Immediately I went to the police in Imo State to make a report, the police said I needed to get an affidavit from the court. I went to the court and I got an affidavit from the court on March 12, went back to the police to get a complete police extract. Having done this with a copy of my green card attached, I came to Lagos to board my flight. Unfortunately, the flight was cancelled on March 19. So, I met with one of the managers of Delta by the name of Mr Abdul to whom I explained my situation. I also told him about how I came previously and my current situation. However, they sent me to the embassy. When I went to the embassy, the security who saw that I have a valid, unexpired green card asked what I was doing there and that the airline (Delta) should be able to board me.

“I went back to the airport and upon meeting with Mr Abdul, and the flight being cancelled, Mr Abdul advised me to come back the next day to board the next flight because I had enough information to board the flight. When I came back to board the flight on the 20, I met with Mr Salami, Mr Napoleon and Mrs Akpan, who were the Delta representatives. These three individuals refused me to board the flight until I get a travel document from the embassy. This is so frustrating. I went back to the embassy to explain to them the situation under which I am. The embassy said if the airline cannot board me, then I need to begin the process of getting travel documents. The process of getting travel documents will take anywhere from one month, two months, three months. There is no certainty. There is no date for me to travel. And I have a family in the US that is in need of me.

“My continuing to stay here is going to bring an untold hardship to myself and my family. This is very frustrating. I believe that my case is different because I have been living in the US for over 40 years. I am a Green Card holder for more than 38 years. So, I am very frustrated. I am stranded here. And this is going to bring an untold hardship to me and my family. I am hoping that the appropriate authority can do something about my going back as soon as possible. I want them to know I have every documentation to go back, although I don’t have the physical Green Card.”

Reacting to the situation, the airline told Vanguard that as per international travel regulations, airlines were only permitted to accept original travel documents, such as passports and residence permits.

The carrier said: “Photocopies are not considered valid for international travel. In accordance with standard procedures, the passenger was advised to visit the U.S. Embassy to obtain the necessary travel documentation. Upon returning, the passenger informed us that the embassy required additional time to process his request. He then requested that the airline send the photocopy of his document to the US authorities for approval.

“Our team reiterated that the only viable options were for him to await the embassy’s response or to return to the embassy and emphasize the urgency of his travel situation. As the issuing authority, only the embassy can provide the necessary transportation letter or replacement document.”

Meanwhile, efforts to reach the US embassy have been futile.