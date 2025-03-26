Delta Air apologises to NCAA, passenger over poor treatment

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Wednesday, said Delta Air Lines has apologised to the Nigerian passenger that was poorly treated.

Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection at NCAA, Mr Michael Achimugu, who revealed this on X, said the airline also admitted to the poor handling of the situation.

His tweet read: “The airline, Delta, has apologised to both the passenger and the NCAA via a virtual meeting this afternoon. They have admitted the poor handling of the situation and are working on appropriate compensations for passengers affected by this flight.

“I commend the Delta team for taking responsibility for a shortcoming that was avoidable, but does happen every once in a while. We have asked that the compensations be transacted within stipulated time frame, and a compliance report sent to the authority. The CAA will continue to protect the rights of all stakeholders, including the airline.”

Recall that Achimugu, weekend, warned Delta that the NCAA would not tolerate ill-treatment of Nigerian passengers.

This came after he criticised the airline for allegedly delaying a Nigerian passenger and subjecting the passenger to poor treatment.

His words: “Your (Delta Air Lines) delayed departure from Lagos on Saturday afternoon and the lengthy tarmac delay on arrival in Atlanta meant that one of your Nigerian passengers who, incidentally, is a staff of the NCAA, missed their connecting flight due to no fault of theirs.

“You then schedule them for another flight, with an almost seven hour waiting time, and refuse them hotel accommodation or, at least, lounge access. This passenger was left sitting in an uncomfortable chair all night, and their rescheduled flight still suffered a delay.