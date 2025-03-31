Dele Momodu to Tinubu: ‘Don’t kill democracy in Nigeria’

Dele Momodu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Dele Momodu, has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s suspension of Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu and the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months, labelling the move as “anti-democratic.”

Momodu argued on Channels TV’s The Morning Brief on Monday that the decision contradicts the democratic ideals Tinubu once advocated.

“I think it is very unfortunate. I know President Tinubu very, very, very well. Though I’ve not been in the same party with him and all that, we were together in exile, and he fought gallantly for this democracy. So a lot of us, co-comrades at that time, are actually very embarrassed that we have a pro-democracy leader in government, and yet what we are witnessing is worse than dictatorship,” Momodu remarked.

He continued, “And I have said it openly so many times, in many open letters, you can fail in economy, no problem; people will forgive you and say you’re not a professor of economics. You can fail in other areas, but don’t fail in democracy.

“You must deepen our democracy, which President Goodluck Jonathan succeeded in doing, which Obasanjo succeeded in doing, despite allegations and accusations of a third term attempt, still managed to hand over power to President Yar’Adua.”

Momodu urged Tinubu to reassess his stance and reconsider his course of action.

“I’m pleading with President Bola Tinubu, ‘Please don’t kill democracy in Nigeria.’ Everybody who loves him will tell him this. I don’t; I’ve not asked him for anything, but we love him for his contributions to the motivation in the back, which is what is going down the drain,” he asserted.

Additionally, Momodu accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of suppressing opposition voices and cautioned Tinubu against being misled by his advisers.

“The only thing that can guarantee a second term is to do your job well. You do not need to intimidate anybody,” the former presidential candidate said.