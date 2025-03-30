Defence Chief condemns killing of hunters in Edo

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa

The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has condemned in strong terms the unfortunate killing of hunters while on transit in Edo.

The condemnation is contained in a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Brig -Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the incident could have been avoided if the appropriate authorities were notified and involved in ascertaining the identity of the victims.

The CDS condoled with President Bola Tinubu, and the families of those who lost their lives.

He also urged Nigerians not to take laws into their hands but always revert to constitutated authorities in matters that affect security.

According to him, the Nigeria police, military, and other security agencies are well trained to handle such matters.

The defence chief assured Nigerians that the military would work closely with the police and other relavant security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book.

He warned that all local hunters and vigilante groups should register with the police, DSS, military and any other agencies mandated by law to regulate the possession of fire arms.

He also called on vigilante groups to always revert to police for appropriate action.

He also called for calm and seek for citizens support to the AFN and other security agencies to continue to perform their constitutional duties with diligence.

NAN reports that the police in Edo confirmed the arrest of 14 suspects in connection with the Thursday attack on a travelling party of hunters at Udune Efandion,an Uromi community in the Esan North Local Government of the state.

Sixteen of the hunters said to be from the North on a hunting expedition to Rivers state were allegedly killed by members of a vigilance group during the attack.

The vigilance members claimed they suspected the victims to be kidnappers on account of dane guns allegedly found in their possession.