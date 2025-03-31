Defamation: Activist demands apology from former Rivers HoS for maligning Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

A Port Harcourt-based activist and leader of “Conscience of the Ogoni People,” Chief Gani Topba, has threatened legal action against Dr. George Nweke, the immediate past Head of Service (HoS) of Rivers State, over allegations of misappropriation of funds and security threats leveled against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Dr. Nweke made shocking claims last week, accusing the suspended Governor of orchestrating the 2023 bombing of the State House of Assembly and allegedly planning a series of militant attacks on oil installations in the Niger Delta to pressure the federal government.

However, Topba dismissed these allegations as baseless and malicious, demanding an unreserved public apology from Nweke within seven days or face a defamation lawsuit.

“I will not allow the former Head of Service to malign the image of my Governor without consequences.

“I will sue him for defamation of character because I am certain that Governor Fubara has no ties to cultism or militancy.

“I am giving him seven days to publicly apologize to the Governor and to Nigerians for lying.”

Topba described Governor Fubara as a peace-loving leader with no history of violence, challenging Dr. Nweke to an open debate to substantiate his claims.

He also questioned Nweke’s decision to report himself to the DSS headquarters in Abuja instead of alerting security agencies in Rivers State when the alleged bomb plot was being planned.

“If Dr. Nweke truly had concerns, why did he not first report to the Rivers State Commissioner of Police or the State Director of DSS?

“He has no credibility. I know him well, and he cannot stand before me in a debate.”

Topba also referenced former Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, recalling his controversial remarks about election officials needing to “write their wills” before coming to the state.

“Everyone in Nigeria knows that Wike has a history of violent rhetoric.

“But Governor Fubara has never associated himself with violence. Some people think they can say anything and get away with it. Why?”

Topba insisted that Nweke must retract his statements, or he would pursue legal action to protect the Governor’s reputation.