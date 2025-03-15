Asake: Fame doesn’t heal wounds of parental rejection, says Dayo Amusa

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has spoken out on the controversy surrounding singer Asake and his father, Fatai Odunsi.

In a social media post on Saturday, Amusa underscored the importance of parental presence and emotional support, stating that fame and wealth cannot heal childhood wounds.

Reflecting on Asake’s journey, she noted, “When Asake covered his face in tattoos, I once remarked that he was either rebranding or masking a pain he wasn’t ready to confront.”

While addressing allegations that Asake’s father was absent and his mother was strict, Amusa refrained from judgment but stressed that the singer deserves love, not public scrutiny.

She also urged parents to play active roles in their children’s lives, ensuring they receive love and guidance before external influences shape their perspectives.

Amusa wrote, “His childhood remains a mystery-some say his father was absent, others claim his mother was harsh. But I won’t judge a father who left or a mother who did what she could. What matters is that Asake deserves love, not a public spectacle.

“Fame doesn’t heal the wounds of parental rejection. A child raised on ‘I love you’ moves through life differently than one who hears, ‘I want nothing to do with you.’ Some wounds money cannot fix-only deep, intentional healing can. Rather than judge, I choose to send love to this remarkable artist.

“To parents: Be present. Be the voice your child hears before the world tries to define them. A child who feels truly seen and loved at home has less to prove to the world. As a victim of such circumstances, I can relate. I wish him well.”