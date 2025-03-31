Cycling adopts 23-team format for Grand Tours

Cycling

The Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana will all involve 23 teams from this year, with the initiative rubber-stamped by the International Cycling Union on Monday.

The extra teams come from extra wildcard invitations, an initiative proposed by the Professional Cycling Council.

The total number of riders will shift from 176 under the 22-team model, to 184 with 25 teams.

“The UCI Management Committee has approved the request submitted by the PCC to increase the number of teams participating in the men’s Grand Tours (Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and La Vuelta a Espana) to 23,” the UCI said.

The expansion aims to support second division teams, while enabling organisers to strengthen the line-up for their race and give riders from the additional teams the opportunity to compete in a Grand Tour.

All 18 top-tier World Tour teams take part in the Grand Tours, with extra invitations given to teams from the second-tier Pro Tour.

Tour de France organisers immediately announced their full line-up for the 2025 race with the top two Pro-Tour teams Lotto and Israel Premier Tech, plus three wild cards in Total Energies, Tudor Pro Cycling and Uno X Mobility.