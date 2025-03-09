Customs to FAAN: NAHCO, SAHCO warehouses under our control

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS said NAHCO, and SAHCO, Import & Export warehouses are licensed Customs bonded warehouses.

By Dickson Omobola

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, weekend, said the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO, and Skyway Aviation Handling Company, SAHCO, Import & Export warehouses are licensed Customs bonded warehouses operating in full compliance with Section 122 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

The NCS stated that as written in Section 127 of the Act, these warehouses remain under its control.

This is coming amid allegations of an attack on the Director of Aviation Security Services at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, by personnel of the NCS.

The assault, condemned by unions in air transport sector, had made the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals, ANAP, to demand that all officers involved in the incident be redeployed within 14 days.

The unions also called on government to immediately reduce the numbers of Custom officers operating in civil aviation as obtained globally.

However, Spokesperson for Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, in a statement, said a miscommunication regarding equipment movement and seating arrangements resulted in the disagreement between officials of FAAN and officers of the NCS.

His words: “In line with the World Customs Organisation, WCO, Safe Framework of Standards, which underscores Customs-to-Customs, Customs-to-Other Government Agencies, OGA, and Customs-to-Businesses cooperation, the NCS remains unwavering in its commitment to fostering a collaborative working environment.

“This approach is essential for seamless trade facilitation, regulatory compliance, and the overall growth of the national economy. While the Service continues to engage constructively with all relevant stakeholders to strengthen operational protocols and to uphold the collective national interest, it is essential to reiterate that the NAHCO and SAHCO Import & Export Warehouses are licensed Customs Bonded Warehouses operating in full compliance with Section 122 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023. As stipulated in Section 127 of the Act, these warehouses remain under the control of the NCS.

“Under the leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Service remains committed to fostering inter-agency cooperation and ensuring the smooth operation of Customs-controlled areas to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.”