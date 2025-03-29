CSOs pledge to monitor Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s recall process, urge transparency

Credit: AIT News

A coalition of fifteen Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has set up a situation room to monitor the ongoing process to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, as initiated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking at a press conference, the coalition emphasized its commitment to ensuring the recall process adheres strictly to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999, as amended) and follows INEC’s established guidelines.

According to the coalition, INEC has received a petition from constituents of Kogi Central seeking to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, and the commission has formally notified the lawmaker as required by law. The CSOs noted that while recall is a constitutional right of the people, the process must remain free from political interference or manipulation.

“As critical stakeholders in Nigeria’s democracy, we have a duty to ensure that governance operates within the spirit and letter of the law. Our role is to monitor the process and ensure fairness, transparency, and adherence to due process,” the coalition stated.

The group also called on INEC to conduct the recall with neutrality and integrity, warning that any attempt to manipulate or politicize the process would undermine the credibility of the country’s democratic institutions.

“While we are not here to take a position on the recall, we emphasize that it should not be influenced by political shenanigans. The will of the people must be respected, and the process must remain credible.”

The coalition further reassured the public that its final report on the recall exercise would be made available, ensuring that all stakeholders, including the lawmaker involved, receive a fair and impartial assessment.

“Our commitment is to uphold constitutionality and fairness throughout the process,” the statement concluded.