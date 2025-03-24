Critics will witness Seyi Tinubu transform Lagos into Dubai as governor – APC Chieftain, Obidike

By Nwafor Sunday

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has expressed unwavering confidence in Seyi Tinubu’s ability to transform Lagos into a world-class city, comparable to Dubai. He stated that critics will live to see him achieve this vision as Lagos governor.

Obidike’s remarks follow Seyi Tinubu’s endorsement by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders (CONYL) as the ideal candidate for the Lagos governorship race in 2027. While some opposition exists, many believe Seyi Tinubu has the potential to build on his father’s legacy and drive significant progress in the state.

“Seyi Tinubu is a capable and competent individual who will focus on key areas such as infrastructure development, economic growth, and social welfare. His vision aligns with the APC’s goals of promoting progress and prosperity for all Nigerians.”

Despite doubts from critics, Obidike reaffirmed his confidence in Seyi Tinubu’s leadership, emphasizing that his transformation of Lagos into a global city is an exciting prospect for many. With the 2027 governorship election on the horizon, Seyi Tinubu is emerging as a formidable contender for the state’s top seat.