‘Crime does not pay’ – IGP Egbetokun tells youth

Egbetokun

By Esther Onyegbula

In a bold move to curb rising youth involvement in crime, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has introduced a preventive policing initiative, emphasising dialogue over force in tackling cultism, drug abuse and other criminal activities.

Speaking at the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices event in Lagos State, where he was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of operations, Lagos Command, Fatai Tijani, the IGP stressed that law enforcement alone is not enough to eradicate crime. Instead, he advocated for a strategic non-kinetic approach focused on community engagement, education and behavioural change.

According to him, “We must understand that crime does not pay. Many of our youths are involved in cultism, drug addiction, and other criminal vices, which often escalate into violent offences such as armed robbery and rape. This initiative is designed to steer them away from these destructive paths.”

Speaking on the initiative, The National Coordinator of POCACOV, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olabisi Okuwobi, underscored the importance of addressing crime at its root by engaging key stakeholders such as parents, religious leaders, educators, and traditional rulers.

“The IGP believes that prevention is better than cure. Instead of waiting for crimes to happen and then enforcing the law, we are working to prevent criminality before it starts. We are taking this message directly to communities where young people are most vulnerable,” ACP Okuwobi explained.

She further explained that the theme of the event, “Name, Fame, and Shame: The Consequences of One’s Actions in the Hereafter,” was deliberately chosen to resonate with the predominantly Muslim audience, as it coincided with the holy month of Ramadan.

According to her, “We know that during Ramadan, even habitual offenders pause their criminal activities out of respect for the season. Our goal is to ensure that this change is not temporary but permanent.

To ensure the program’s effectiveness, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) provided logistical support, including transportation for attendees from different communities, recognizing that fasting individuals might struggle with long-distance travel.

“The IGP, being an empathetic leader, ensured that transportation and refreshments were available for participants. At the end of the event, attendees were also given Islamic materials to further guide them.”

“This marks the first time the Nigerian Police Force has organized such an initiative specifically targeting crime prevention through faith-based engagement and community dialogue,” Okuwobi added.

“Beyond Ramadan, the POCACOV program aims to be a sustainable initiative. It incorporates a “carrot-and-stick” approach, offering rehabilitation and skills acquisition programs for reformed individuals while maintaining strict law enforcement against those who refuse to change.

“We are partnering with schools, marketplaces, religious organizations, and traditional institutions to extend this message. If you are in a cult, renounce it. If you need help, we will support you with mentorship and skill development. But if you choose to continue on the wrong path, law enforcement will take its course,” Okuwobi warned.