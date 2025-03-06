Crashes, fatalities reduction: FRSC urges public compliance with traffic laws

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has appealed to the Nigerian public to comply with traffic laws and regulations with a view to reducing high rate of crashes on the roads.

The FRSC spokesman, Olusegun Ogungbemide, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, that public support and cooperation were essential in ensuring a safe and secured motoring environment.

Ogungbemide who expressed concern over the high rate of casualties on Nigerian roads, attributed it to impunity and disregard for traffic laws.

He disclosed that the corps had recorded high number of crashes and fatalities resulting from reckless driving, overloading, and mix loading.

He also said that advanced countries being celebrated for their development did not achieve their status without the support and cooperation of their citizens.

He noted that these countries have well-developed systems and laws in place, which were strictly enforced and complied with by their citizens.

He stressed the need for Nigeria to replicate same level of development and safety on its roads with citizens complying with traffic laws and regulations.

Ogungbemide, also said that compliance with traffic laws was crucial in preventing crashes and saving lives, emphasising that the laws were in place to ensure harmony, security, and safety for all.

According to him, the advance country we are celebrating today or the western country we are celebrating today, didn’t just get to where they are without the support of the public.

“Any society where the laws prevail is with the support of the general public, because when the laws are there, and they are not being complied with, we have a chaotic situation where there are no rules.

“We need the support of the members of the public to do the right thing. It brings about harmony in the system and security and safety for all.

“On annual basis, we lose lots of people that hitherto would have been saved if we did the right thing as members of the public,” he said.

The FRSC spokesman also cautioned against “mix loading” and overloading, which he said could lead to crashes and fatalities.

“The laws are there; let us take our time to comply with them and not to short change them. Lives are very precious no matter how cheap we think it is.

“Let’s try as much as we can to abide by the laws to do the right thing so that all those western countries we envy, we can replicate the same thing here.

“When we go out there, we abide by their laws, but when we come back here, it becomes all commerce and affairs.

“We treat our laws with impunity and that’s why we have high rate of casualties we are experiencing on our highways,” he said.

Ogungbemide however, said that the corps would continue to enforce traffic laws and regulations, and urged the public to cooperate with its personnel.

He appealed to the public to support the FRSC’s efforts to ensure safety on Nigerian roads, adding that it help the corps in achieving its goal of reducing crashes and fatalities on the nation’s roads. (NAN)