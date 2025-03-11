Court fixes March 17 to rule on forceful retirement of over 400 police officers

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, slated March 17 to deliver ruling on a suit that was filed by over 400 police officers that were allegedly forcefully retired from the Nigeria Police Force, NPF.

The suit, marked: NICN/ABJ/28/2025, were filed by Course 18, 19 and 20 (Force Entrants) of the Police Academy.

The litigants lodged the legal action through eight of their representatives; ACP Chinedu Emengaha, ACP Victor Chilaka, ACP Egwu Otu, CSP Sylvester Ebosele, CSP Sunday Okuguni, CSP Asuquo Inyang, CSP Kalu Chikozie and CSP Adetu Omoteso.

They alleged that they were unlawfully retired from service, without recourse to the due process of the law, stressing that they have not attained the mandatory retirement age.

Cited as 1st to 3rd defendants in the matter are the Police Service Commission (PSC), the Inspector General of Police (IGP)and the Force Secretary, Nigeria Police.

At the resumed proceeding in the matter on Tuesday, counsel to the Claimants, Chief Goddy Uche, SAN, decried that the suit was pending before the court when police authorities not only reduced the rank of some of the litigants, but also retired them from service.

He noted that the 2nd and 3rd defendants failed to send any legal representation to the court for the proceeding.

However, Justice R. B. Haastrup told the Claimants that the ruling which was initially fixed for the day, was not ready.

She asked the parties to return to the court on the next adjourned date, for the ruling.

The Claimants had approached the court for an order of interlocutory injunction to restrain the defendants from retiring or suspending any of the officers of the Course who are yet to reach 35 years of pensionable service or the mandatory retirement age of 60, pending the determination of their case.

They further sought an order restraining the defendants from suspending the salary or posting of any of the officers of Course 18, 19, and 20 (Force Entrants) of the Police Academy.

The Claimants specifically prayed the court to among other things, determine: “Whether taking into consideration, the judgments of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, delivered by Justice O. Oyewunmi in suit Nos. NICN/ABJ./345/2019-ACP Chinedu Emengaha & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, and NICN/ABJ./353/2019 – CSP Sunday Okuguni & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, resolving the issue of date of appointment of Cadet Officers (Force entrants) as the dates of their first appointment, and the said judgments having been implemented by the defendants since July 29, 2021, the defendants are not estopped from reopening the issue of date of first appointment?”

Upon the determination of the question, they urged the court to declare that the date of their first appointment into service as contained in their respective appointment letters, are not subject to a review by the defendants.

They further prayed for: “A declaration that members of Cadet ASP (Force entrants) of Course 18, 19, and 20 who are yet to serve 35 years of pensionable service nor attained the age of 60 years, are by virtue of the said judgments of the National Industrial Court delivered by Justice O. Oyewunmi in suit Nos. NICN/ABJ./345/2019 – ACP Chinedu Emengaha & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, And NICN/ABJ./353/2019 CSP Sunday Okuguni & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, excluded from the decision of the 1st defendant at her first extraordinary meeting of the 6th management board held on January 31, 2025, approving the immediate retirement of those officers who have spent 35 years in service or above 60 years in age.

“A declaration that by virtue of the said judgments of the National Industrial Court affirming the dates of appointment of claimants as Cadet Officers as fresh appointment, the said appointment is not a merger of service.

“A declaration that the defendant cannot by any decision, set aside the valid and subsisting judgments of the National Industrial Court, Abuja delivered by Justice O. Oyewunmi in suit Nos. NICN/ABJ/345/2019 – ACP Emengaha & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, And NICN/ABJ/353/2019 CSP Okuguni & Ors Vs PSC & 2 Ors, already implemented by the defendants since July 29, 2021.

“An order setting aside the 1st defendant’s directive to the 2nd and 3rd defendants contained in the press release of January 31, 2025, as it concerns Course 18, 19, and 20 (Force entrants).

“An order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants jointly and severally from unlawfully and illegally reviewing the issue of dates of appointment of Cadet ASPs of Force Entrants – Course 18, 19, and 20 already settled by the judgments of the National Industrial Court.”

As well as, “An order of perpetual injunction, restraining the defendants jointly and severally from unlawfully and illegally retiring any member of Cadet ASPs of Force Entrants – Courses 18, 19 and 20, who has not attained the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.”