Court bars woman from bearing matrimonial name 11 years after divorce

Court

By Akpokona Omafuaire

After 11 years of divorce, a customary Court at Rumuogba in Rivers State has stripped Mrs Kate Ngbor of continuing to bear her former husband’s name with immediate effect.

The claimant, Chief Sam Ngbor, has, in suit no: OCC/9/2021, sought a court order to restrain his former wife, Mrs Kate Mgbor, from continuing to bear his name.

The court granted the orders after the submissions from E. O Erhirhi Esq, counsel of the claimant and R.U Egwenre Esq, counsel for the defendant.

The court ordered that the defendant has no right, except on the express permission of the claimant, to continue to bear or answer the name “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor” (as the case may be).

The court consequently, in the judgment, stripped the defendant of the name “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor”.

“The court ordered the defendant to revert to her maiden name or any other name of her choice, excepting “Ngbor” or “Sam-Ngbor” as the case may be.

The court restrained the defendant from further bearing the name Mrs. Kate Ngbor or Mrs. Kate Sam-Ngbor (as the case may be) or further parading herself or holding herself out in this name howsoever.”