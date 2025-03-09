COSEYL applauds appointment of Ned Nwoko as Chair of Senate Adhoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft

Nwoko

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has commended the appointment of Senator Ned Nwoko as the Chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on Crude Oil Theft, describing it as a step towards national development.

In a statement signed by its President General, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru, the youth group expressed confidence in Senator Nwoko’s ability to lead the committee effectively, citing his experience and dedication to national service.

“This significant appointment is a clear recognition of Senator Nwoko’s exceptional leadership, experience, and unwavering commitment to addressing some of the most pressing issues facing our nation today,” the statement read.

COSEYL emphasized that crude oil theft poses a major economic, security, and governance challenge for the country. The group expressed optimism that under Senator Nwoko’s leadership, the committee would implement strategic measures to curb the menace, safeguard national resources, and strengthen Nigeria’s economy.

“We are confident that under his leadership, the committee will make meaningful strides toward finding sustainable solutions to oil theft, ensuring economic stability, and enhancing national security,” the statement added.

The youth leaders also hailed the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for appointing a competent and capable leader to spearhead such a crucial committee.

Once again, COSEYL extended its congratulations to Senator Ned Nwoko and pledged its support for the committee’s efforts in tackling crude oil theft for the benefit of the nation.