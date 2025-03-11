Corruption: Investigative panel begins probe of senior prisons officers

Nigerian Correctional Service.

The special independent investigative panel on the alleged corruption and other violations against some senior personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has begun.

Secretary of the panel, Dr Uju Agomoh, who chaired the session on Tuesday in Abuja, said that several cases brought before the panel involved very senior correctional officers in-charge of custodial centres across Nigeria where the alleged corrupt practices took place.

Agomoh said that the panel, in its terms of reference, was charged with conducting a thorough inquiry into specific cases as well as recommend immediate measures.

This, she said was to prevent future occurrences and improve correctional administration and services in Nigeria.

“Recent reports have emerged regarding instances of corruption, torture, and cruelty, inhumane, and degrading treatment by correctional officers in Nigeria’s correctional facilities.

“These allegations include violations of laid-down rules, abuse of authority, and mistreatment of inmates, undermining the rights and dignity of individuals within the custody of the NCoS,”she said.

The panel secretary also pointed out that the panel’s scope of work included recommendations for immediate, medium-term, and long-term actions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, had set up the independent investigative panel.

This followed the widely known case of cross-dresser Idris Okunneya, popularly known as Bobrisky, amid controversy over whether he served his prison term in the designated custodial centre.

The panel is also investigating cases of corruption and extortion against the person in-charge of Kuje custodial centre, Iloafonsi Ikechukwu, who was said to have intimidated, threatened, and defrauded an inmate in custody.