Confusion over Minna Hotel Raid: 10 feared kidnapped, white men allegedly trailed to rooms

Niger State – There is growing uncertainty surrounding the suspected raid of White Hill Hotel in Minna, Niger State, as conflicting reports emerge over the identity of those responsible.

While some witnesses claim the operation was carried out by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), others insist it was a bandit attack.

According to sources, heavily armed men stormed the hotel around 5 a.m., disconnected the CCTV cameras, and raided the premises without identifying themselves as security operatives.

“The armed men arrived early in the morning, disabled all security cameras, and carried out the operation without resistance. After overpowering the security guards, they moved from room to room, abducting their victims and whisking them away to an unknown destination,” an eyewitness disclosed.

Sources in the area believe the attack may have been a targeted operation, as some foreign nationals (suspected white men) were said to have lodged at the hotel and were possibly trailed by their captors.

“From what we heard, no fewer than ten people were taken away. This is the second time this hotel has been raided this year—the first attempt in January was unsuccessful,” another witness stated.

When contacted, the Niger State Police Command Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun, distanced the police from the incident, stating that law enforcement was not notified during the raid.

“There are two police stations close to the hotel—Tudun Wada and Morris Police Stations—but the hoteliers did not alert or inform any of them. Since there are claims that it was EFCC officials, confirmation is better sought from them, not the police,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, the whereabouts of the abducted persons remain unknown, and no contact has been made with their relatives or the hotel management.