Conduct by-elections to replace Okpebholo, Ubah – Akpabio tells INEC

Henry Umoru

ABUJA – THE President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to immediately conduct by-elections for Edo Central and Anambra South Senatorial Districts.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during plenary, Akpabio noted that the elections have become imperative following vacancies created as a result of the Edo State Gubernatorial election where the then Senator representing Edo Central, Senator Monday Okpebholo, APC contested and as a result of the death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, APC, Anambra South who passed away on July 26, 2024.

The Edo State gubernatorial election took place on September 21, 2024, with Okpebholo emerging victorious as the APC candidate.

Recall that the President of the Senate Akpabio, had during a farewell session for Okpebholo, December, 2024, formally declared the Edo Central Senatorial seat vacant following his inaugurationas the Governor of Edo State on November 12, 2024.

The declaration of Okpebholo’s seat vacant aligns with Section 68(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which mandates that a lawmaker’s seat becomes vacant upon assumption of another public office.

The announcement followed a letter submitted by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South.

In his letter, Senator Moro cited the constitutional requirement to declare the seat vacant and urged the Senate President to notify the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election for the district.

“This vacancy has become necessary following Senator Monday Okpebholo’s inauguration as governor. In compliance with the Constitution, his seat is now deemed vacant. I respectfully request that the Senate President make the declaration and notify INEC accordingly,” Moro wrote.

Recall that the Senate had on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, held a valedictory session to honor the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah who passed away on July 26, 2024.

The session, which was the sole item on the Order Paper, witnessed tributes from senators and dignitaries who celebrated his contributions to politics, business, and humanity.

As part of the tribute, the Senate resolved to send a delegation to condole with his family and the people of Anambra State. It also announced plans to immortalize Ubah by naming a hall in the Senate after him.

Senators observed a minute of silence in honor of Ubah, who served in both the 9th and 10th Senates and was Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream. Born on September 3, 1971, Ubah was remembered for his grassroots connection and commitment to public service.