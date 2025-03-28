Communal dispute: Adeleke reduces curfew time to 17 hours in Ilobe, Ifon, Erin-Osun

Gov Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that the 24-hour curfew imposed on Ifon, Ilobu, and Erin-Osun communities be reduced to 17 hours to allow people to attend to their personal needs.

The three neighbouring communities have been at loggerheads over land disputes, resulting in incessant crises in the towns.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday disclosed that the reduction in the curfew time takes effect immediately.

“The 17-hour curfew is now to begin from 2 pm to 7 am daily until further notice.

“The governor took the decision to alleviate the suffering of residents of the three towns and provide an opportunity for them to attend to their immediate needs,” it stated.

While commending the cessation of hostility so far, the Governor, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the report of another killing for which the police have made an arrest, warning that anyone or group of persons found or caught masterminding any violent act will face the full consequences.

Governor Adeleke tasked the joint security task force to maintain their usual 24-hour surveillance to ensure zero tolerance for any act of lawlessness.

Additionally, the governor further directed the state emergency agency to intensify the support services for the displaced people as earlier directed.

