Commercial bus crushes deaf pedestrian in Lagos

A Lagos commercial bus popularly called DANFO

Evelyn Usman & Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—Tragedy struck weekend, on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Ikeja, Lagos, after a deaf commuter was crushed by a mini commercial bus popularly called Korope.

Report said an unidentified driver of the mini commercial bus alleged to be driving recklessly, lost control and veered off his lane.

In the process of controlling the bus, he rammed into another mini bus stationed , before mowing down the unsuspecting pedestrian.

Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the incident, said “ The fatal collision involved two Suzuki mini commercial buses with registration numbers EPE 279 YJ and BDG 558 YG

“Demonstrating swift crisis intervention in alignment with the United Nations Response Time, UNRT operatives of the LASTMA promptly arrived at the scene, cordoning off the affected area and summoning law enforcement personnel from the Area “F’ Police division, who assumed custody of both vehicles for an exhaustive investigation.

Simultaneously, the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit ,SEHMU responding to an emergency distress call from LASTMA officials, undertook the dignified evacuation of the deceased’s remains to the General Hospital, Ikeja”.

Reacting to the incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, expressed condolences to the bereaved family, admonising commercial vehicles operators to adhere to statutory traffic regulations.

He reiterated the Intelligence Transport System, ITS speed limit sites at Alapere, Ogudu road and Nitel, on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way , to monitor speed violation and improve traffic management, emphasizing their role in curtailing excessive acceleration among both private and commercial motorists.

He noted that “road safety is a collective responsibility. Indiscriminate speeding and flagrant disregard for traffic laws constitute an existential threat to public safety. I implore all motorists to strictly operate within legal parameters to avert needless loss of human lives”.