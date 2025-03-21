Coal City Film Festival set to celebrate Lancelot Imasuen as he marks his 30 years in Nollywood

By Benjamin Njoku

The Coal City Film Festival is set to honour Lancelot Imasuen, a renowned Nollywood film director and producer, as he celebrates 30 years in the industry. Imasuen, known as “De’ Guvnor of Nollywood,” has made significant contributions to Nollywood, directing and producing numerous blockbuster movies since his debut film “Adaku” in 1995.

At the festival, which is scheduled to take place from March 27 to 29 in Enugu State, Lancelot will be delivering a lecture titled, “30 years of storytelling, Legacy and Impact: A master class on Sustaining Relevance in Film Directing. ‘

He will also host Night of Legends during the festival which will feature a diverse lineup of films, including feature films, documentaries, short films, and animations from talented filmmakers across Nigeria, Africa, and beyond. The opening movie will be Ethiopia’s “For the Love of Motherland.”

Themed ‘Homecoming for the Culture’, the festival aims to celebrate legends and fore-runners of the industry and also creating a mentorship opportunities for emerging filmmakers.

According to Uche Agbo, “Coal City Film Festival has continued to serve as a global platform for filmmakers to showcase their talent, engage with industry stakeholders, and celebrate African storytelling. The 2025 edition promises to be our most vibrant yet.”

The festival will also feature panel discussions, workshops, networking sessions, and masterclasses facilitated by top-tier professionals in the industry.