Club World Cup: Chelsea, Man City eye £97m prize money

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Brennan Asplen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brennan Asplen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

By Adegboyega Adeleye

English Premier League sides, Chelsea and Manchester City could earn up to £97m in prize money from this year’s Club World Cup.

This means that by winning all of their group-stage games and then going on to win the tournament, Chelsea and Manchester City, the two Premier League sides in the competition who qualified thanks to their recent Champions League wins in 2021 and 2023 respectively, could earn the biggest prize money ever awarded in club football over a seven-game format.

A total prize fund of £775m for the event, which runs from June 14 to July 13, had already been made public, but FIFA has now broken down the sums for the 32 participating teams.

Each team will share in the £407m pot for participating while a further £368m million will be distributed according to performance in the tournament.

The winner of this year’s expanded Club World Cup in the United States will receive up to £97m in prize money, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

A group-stage win will net a team £1.5m, with £5.8m for reaching the last 16, £10.2m for reaching the quarter-finals, £16.3m for reaching the semi-finals, and £31m for winning the final.

The expanded Club World Cup will take place in the United States from 15 June to 13 July.

Previously an annual tournament contested by seven teams, it will now feature 32 clubs and take place once every four years.

Only two clubs per country can qualify, so 2022 Champions League finalists Liverpool are not included but recent winners, Chelsea (2021) and Manchester City (2023) will be participating.

Other European teams have qualified through a Uefa ranking system determined by clubs’ performances over the four seasons.