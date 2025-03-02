Civic group raises alarm over alleged AI  voice cloning conspiracy targeting Akpabio

A civic organization known as the Societal Safety Network (SSN) has issued a warning regarding a purported scheme aimed at damaging the reputation of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Nigerian Senate, through the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

During a press conference held in Abuja on Sunday, Comrade Olalere Benedit, the Deputy Director of Publicity for SSN, asserted that this campaign involves the creation of AI-generated voice recordings and manipulated videos designed to disseminate false information about Senator Akpabio.

The group claims that this alleged initiative is part of a larger strategy to discredit the Senate President and erode the integrity of the National Assembly.

Benedit further accused Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of previously engaging in similar tactics, referencing controversies associated with the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

In light of these serious allegations, the SSN has called upon Nigerian security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Police Force, and the National Security Adviser (NSA), to thoroughly investigate the situation.

The organization also cautioned the public to be wary of misleading content generated by AI, emphasizing that this purported conspiracy could lead to misinformation and damage the Senate’s reputation.

“We urge security agencies to stay alert and take the necessary actions to prevent the proliferation of this harmful propaganda,” Benedit said.